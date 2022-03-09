ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $49.67

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.67, but opened at $46.81. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 839,698 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $29,700,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $9,908,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.