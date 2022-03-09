ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $17.56

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $16.78. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 451,608 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

