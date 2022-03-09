ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.61. 823,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,458,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

