ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €12.00 ($13.04) price target from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSM. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($17.93) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.67) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.74 ($20.37).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up €0.19 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.43 ($11.33). 2,175,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($11.26) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($20.65).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

