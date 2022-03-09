ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.02

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €10.02 ($10.89) and last traded at €11.45 ($12.45), with a volume of 2273365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €10.43 ($11.33).

PSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($17.93) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.67) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.28) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.74 ($20.37).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.94.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

