Prosper (PROS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $767,508.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001158 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prosper has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00039599 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

