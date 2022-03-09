Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 99,733 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

PTGX opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

