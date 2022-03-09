Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. State Street Corp raised its position in Prothena by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Prothena by 15.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prothena by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 732.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.