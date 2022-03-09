Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 11.9% Higher

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) traded up 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.36. 15,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 483,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Prothena alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.