ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 822 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.54 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

