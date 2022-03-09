ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $392.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,296. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

