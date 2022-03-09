ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.68. 1,416,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

