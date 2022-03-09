ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,625 shares of company stock worth $41,588,947. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.14. 4,017,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326,287. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

