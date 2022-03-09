ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 6,624 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $52.22.

