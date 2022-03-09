ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.10. 772,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,632. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $213.65 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

