ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 186,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,009. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.96 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.