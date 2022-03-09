ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,583 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,702. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $263.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock worth $56,670,832. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

