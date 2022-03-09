ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 5,439 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.68. 1,416,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average is $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

