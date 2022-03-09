ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 8,418 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,952 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

