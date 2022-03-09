ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

SCHM stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.76. 372,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,642. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

