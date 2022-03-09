ProximaX Price Tops $0.0018 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, ProximaX has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $10.96 million and $106,428.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

