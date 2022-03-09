Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,719 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 55.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRU. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($24.62) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

Shares of LON PRU traded up GBX 76.50 ($1.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,104 ($14.47). The company had a trading volume of 2,510,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,186. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,225.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,355.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The stock has a market cap of £30.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

