Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,550 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price target on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) target price on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.07) price target on Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,069 ($14.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,355.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The stock has a market cap of £29.36 billion and a PE ratio of -15.49.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

