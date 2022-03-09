Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,640 ($21.49) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.07) price target on Prudential in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,069 ($14.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.36 billion and a PE ratio of -15.49. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,355.10.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

