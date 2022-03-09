Public Index Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $315.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $315.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.73 or 0.06461155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.27 or 1.00027962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041624 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

