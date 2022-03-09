Public Mint (MINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.10 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $27,611.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00021911 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,134,982 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

