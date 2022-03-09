Pundi X[new] Market Capitalization Achieves $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.72 or 0.06474094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,891.65 or 1.00088029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00041739 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.