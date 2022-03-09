Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.28. Q BioMed shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 18,501 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.
About Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)
