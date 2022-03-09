Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Issued By Piper Sandler

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock valued at $112,041,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $7,872,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 28,966 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

