Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) Issued By SVB Leerink

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

