Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Plug Power Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.54. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

