Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

AXTA stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.