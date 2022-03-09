Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Issued By Barrington Research

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNK. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of CNK opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

