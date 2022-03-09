Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

