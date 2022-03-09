Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.11.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.35. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$666.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

