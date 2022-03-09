Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Raised by Analyst

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

