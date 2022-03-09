Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Boosted by Barrington Research

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Discovery in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Discovery stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,762,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,269 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,299,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,806 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 72.4% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 126.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,267 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

