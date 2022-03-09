Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.52 EPS.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

Shares of FB opened at $190.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

