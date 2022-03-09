Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Lowered by Analyst

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $4.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

AMG stock opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

