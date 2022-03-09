Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Boosted by Wedbush

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.