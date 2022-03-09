Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ituran Location and Control in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ITRN opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.35. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

