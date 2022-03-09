Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Issued By Piper Sandler

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

CRON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cronos Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 540,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,332,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

