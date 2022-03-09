Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

CUBI opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

