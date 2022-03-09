Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Increased by Wedbush

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.21. The company has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after buying an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

