Qcash Price Tops $0.14 (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $63.81 million and approximately $172.84 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.63 or 0.06433995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.86 or 0.99893233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041034 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.