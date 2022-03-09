QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of QCR worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 98,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCR stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

