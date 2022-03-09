QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,191 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $7.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.00. 323,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,370,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

