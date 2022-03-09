Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Purchases $3,287,065.60 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 123,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,287,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 8,443 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25.

On Thursday, February 24th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,579,186.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82.

Shares of XM traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. 1,325,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.74. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

