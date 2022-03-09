Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Buys 8,443 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 8,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 123,760 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,287,065.60.

On Thursday, February 24th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,579,186.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

NYSE:XM traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. 1,325,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

