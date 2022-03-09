Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.44% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 62,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NX opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $750.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

